Stolen car used in Kitchener gas theft, convenience store robbery: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects who they say stole a car in Cambridge and used it during both a gas theft and convenience store robbery in Kitchener.

According to a news release, a black Honda Civic was stolen around 1 a.m. in the area of Christopher Drive and Ironstone Drive in Cambridge.

Police say the vehicle was then used to steal gas from a station on Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener.

Around 4:45 a.m., two people allegedly drove the stolen vehicle to a convenience store in the area of Lorraine Avenue and Lackner Boulevard. One went into the store, took out a knife in front of an employee, and stole unspecified items.

Police say the two suspects drove off towards Stanley Park. They're described as white males wearing dark clothing.