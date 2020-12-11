KITCHENER -- A stolen bong was at the centre of a heated argument that turned violent in Guelph on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to a news release, it happened near the intersection of Westwood and Willow roads just after noon. That's when two people agreed to meet regarding a dispute over the theft of a bong the night before.

"A heated argument ensued, the male lifted his sweatshirt and revealed the handle of a black handgun to the victim," the release read in part.

The accused then tripped the victim and began punching him in the fact with both fists.

Officials said the assault stopped after a passerby offered help. The suspect then fled the area in a waiting car, which was found by police a short time later.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his face.

At 2:40 p.m., the accused and two male youths surrendered to police. As part of their search, officers found a black replica pellet gun that matched the description from the earlier incident.

An 18-year-old Guelph man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. He was held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled Friday.

The two youths were released unconditionally.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.