Stolen BMW found in Grand River

Waterloo regional police continue to investigate after a stolen BMW sport utility vehicle (SUV) was found submerged in the Grand River.

In a press release, police said officers responded to a report of a stolen BMW at approximately 9:43 p.m. on Friday. The vehicle had been taken from the parking lot of a plaza in the area of Glen Forest Boulevard and Bearinger Road in Waterloo.

At around 11:38 p.m., police were contacted by a pedestrian who had spotted the stolen SUV with its hazard lights on, submerged in the Grand River in the area of Bridge Street.

Police, fire and paramedics responded to the scene and were able to confirm the vehicle was empty.

The SUV was recovered from the river.

No injuries related to the incident were reported to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.