Just over three weeks ago, a marching band reported that it had its instruments stolen in a trailer.

They were taken on Oct. 20, along with two trailers, from a locked compound.

The total value was estimated at over $130,000.

Some of the stolen instruments have since been found destroyed.

A bass drum was found damaged but intact, while other drums and percussion instruments, along with their stands, had had their valuable pieces removed.

“You could break down and cry and go, ‘why?’” said Barry Woods, president of the North Star Youth Group.

The instruments were found sawed from their custom stands.

Organizers said the band would still play at the Santa Claus Parade.

“Unfortunately we don’t have those drums so we had to cut some of them and put them on horns, some of them will just be walkers,” said Doug Darwin, general manager of the group.

Darwin believes the thieves knew what they were stealing, and suspected it would end up on the market somewhere.

He is still hopeful the instruments will be returned.

Police released a photo of a vehicle seen in connection to the stolen the trailers.