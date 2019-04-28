Featured
Stolen ambulance found in Strathroy
Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital on April 28, 2019.
Published Sunday, April 28, 2019 2:53PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 28, 2019 5:05PM EDT
Police have recovered an ambulance that was stolen from Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital.
They say the vehicle was discovered missing around 8 a.m. Sunday.
Shortly after they received the report, officers located the stolen ambulance travelling on Centre Road and Second Street.
The driver was arrested without incident.
The 33-year-old Strathroy man is charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property by crime under $5,000, drug possession, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and a failure to comply with probation.
He’s scheduled to appear in a London court in May.
Police say there was no damage to the ambulance and nothing was taken from the vehicle.