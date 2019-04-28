

CTV Kitchener





Police have recovered an ambulance that was stolen from Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital.

They say the vehicle was discovered missing around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Shortly after they received the report, officers located the stolen ambulance travelling on Centre Road and Second Street.

The driver was arrested without incident.

The 33-year-old Strathroy man is charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property by crime under $5,000, drug possession, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and a failure to comply with probation.

He’s scheduled to appear in a London court in May.

Police say there was no damage to the ambulance and nothing was taken from the vehicle.