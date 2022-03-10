Still no sign of missing 10-year-old girl in Mitchell

Search efforts continued Thursday for a young girl who went missing in Mitchell.

The 10-year-old was last seen at Whirl Creek on Sunday.

Search teams have scoured the area every day this week as part of the effort to find the little girl.

We have had crews walk down both side of the river from Perth Road 155 to St Marys with @townofstmarys Fire Dept. and @northperthfd



OPP K9, Helicopter and Dive Team continued their search all day.



The #community support of our teams is overwhelming. pic.twitter.com/F8ORsaJnqt — PEFD WPFD (@PEFD_WPFD) March 10, 2022

The OPP's Emergency Response Team, a dive team, canine unit and helicopter were part of Thursday's search along the water's edge, along with members of the West Perth and St. Marys fire departments.

Teams conducted a ground search on both sides of the Thames River, from Perth Road 155 to St. Marys, an approximately 25-kilometre stretch.

The @OPP Helicopter is back above the river after a quick stop in Kinsman Park@OPP_WR pic.twitter.com/UqdJ2n7h0s — PEFD WPFD (@PEFD_WPFD) March 10, 2022

Organizers have asked residents to stay away from the search area.

"It's just too treacherous down here and the last thing we need is someone else going in the water," said Bill Hunter, the fire chief for Perth East, on Wednesday.

Incredible to see how much the water has dropped.

Crews are starting to come back in from searching. pic.twitter.com/eDuIhNoQiz — PEFD WPFD (@PEFD_WPFD) March 10, 2022

Residents have found other ways to pitch in, whether it's to bring food to the searchers or lend equipment such as ATVs.

"The community support of our teams is overwhelming," said the Perth East fire department in a tweet.

Crews, including firefighters from Zorra Township, are expected to return to the area on Friday.