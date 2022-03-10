Still no sign of missing 10-year-old girl in Mitchell

Searchers at Whirl Creek in Mitchell. (Courtesy: Perth East and West Perth Fire Departments) Searchers at Whirl Creek in Mitchell. (Courtesy: Perth East and West Perth Fire Departments)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up

Civilians trapped inside Mariupol desperately scrounged for food and fuel as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city Thursday, while satellite photos showed that a massive Kremlin convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital dispersed and redeployed.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver