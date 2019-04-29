

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge woman is celebrating after winning the top prize on an instant scratch ticket.

Laura Bonney, an accounts receivable clerk, won $250,000 on an instant crossword game.

After playing, she initially thought she had won $25,000, checking three times before she told her husband.

"I'm still in shock, but I'm so happy," she told the OLG at the prize centre in Toronto. She says it's her first big win.

Bonney says she might buy a new car or take an exotic vacation with her prize money.

The $10 scratch ticket has odds of 1 in 3.45, a press release from OLG says.

The winning ticket came from a Little Short Stop on Norfolk Avenue in Cambridge.