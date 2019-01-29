

CTV Kitchener





Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in Waterloo Region.

The rate has nearly doubled over the last five years, outpacing the provincial rate.

Health officials say that dating apps may be at least partly to blame, but technology can’t be blamed if people fail to take precautions before having sex.

“We’re seeing the biggest incidents of these STI’s amongst 20 to 24 year olds,” says Jessie Johal with the Region of Waterloo.

Health officials say dating apps, unprotected sex and different types of sex where condoms may not be used contribute to the problem.

The region has seen yearly jumps in reported cases of sexually transmitted infections.

In 2017, there were 1,760 reported cases of chlamydia. In 2018, there were 42 more.

Gonorrhea followed suit, rising from 370 cases in 2017 to 398 in 2018.

In the same timeframe, syphilis cases rose from 24 to 40.

Johal says she is concerned that antibiotics and other treatments may lead people to believe the consequences are minimal.

“There are reports of gonorrhea treatments that we use, the antibiotics, that there’s a resistance growing to it,” she explains.

She adds the best that the higher numbers of STIs can impact the ability to treat it, leaving negative health impacts.

Officials say that they’re working with community partners to engage with young people to raise awareness.

They’re also looking into ways to see if dating apps could help promote sexual health.

With reporting from Zayn Jinah.