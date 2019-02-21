

CTV Kitchener





A homeowner left their garage for a short period of time and returned to find the steaks they were getting ready to cook were gone.

Norfolk County OPP received the report around 12:30 p.m. on Monday from the homeowner preparing to cook the meat for their family.

They say unknowns entered the garage while they were out and removed the steaks.

Police are reminding residents to report suspicious activity if they see it.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact OPP.