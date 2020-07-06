KITCHENER -- As a heat warning in Waterloo Region continues into the week, residents are finding different ways to keep cool.

With humidex values expected to exceed 40 mid-week, some Region of Waterloo residents got creative in order to avoid overheating on Sunday.

“I like to drive around on the bike to stay cool,” said one resident in an interview with CTV News on Sunday.

“I would definitely do a water gun fight,” said another.

Plenty of people were spotted outside enjoying the summer sun, but health officials are also reminding people to limit sun and heat exposure.

If you experience:

muscle cramps

burnt or pale skin

headache

dizziness

nausea or

sudden changes in behaviour

It's important to:

find a cooler location

limit exercise

avoid alcohol or caffeine

drink plenty of water

“This is what we want all year, when it snows we cry. Now we got it, let’s enjoy it,” said another resident to CTV News.

Although shade was a hot commodity over the weekend, the popular opinion among residents seems to be that the summer heat is a welcome change.