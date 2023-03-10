Staycation or vacation? Families get an early start on March break fun

Another blast of winter weather hit southwestern Ontario Friday.

Some took advantage of the snow and hit the slopes, while others were heading to sunnier skies.

STAYCATIONING

Skiers and snowboarders took advantage of the white stuff at Chicopee Ski & Summer Resort in Kitchener where conditions were described as “perfect.”

Ski season got off to a slow start this year so the hills weren’t able to open until January.

Even though it’s mid-March, weather-wise it felt more like mid-February.

And it couldn’t come at a better time.

Chicopee has day camps and private lessons planned for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels for March break.

“Not always are we this blessed with March break, having fresh snow,” said Bill Creighton, Chicopee’s CEO. “It can be depleting and a little bit warmer. But this is going to be good!”

The Lesar family got an early start to their vacation on the hills.

“There’s so many people who don’t enjoy winter,” said dad Don Lesar. “If you don’t do anything in the winter of course you’re not going to enjoy it. [This] is just a great family experience.”

Ski season winds down at the end of next week, as the resort always closes on the last Sunday of March break.

“There’s nothing better to be doing than enjoying these last moments of winter, and these conditions are unbelievable,” said Creighton.

VACATIONING

While some are happy to see the ski and snowboarding season extended, others are planning their escape.

The Palmer family is travelling to Tennessee and Florida.

“It’s sort of like September [there] now, 15 degrees or something like that,” explained Brooke Palmer. “It will be nice fall weather for walking around Nashville, and hopefully it’s going to be a bit warmer than that in Florida.”

Teresa Simon, who works at Vision Travel in Paris, Ont., is one of many people taking a break from the winter weather. She’s in Orlando this week.

Supply has been on the low side with high demand and prices, but Simon said it’s not stopping those who are anxious to get away.

“Most families were probably spending $8,000 to $10,000 for a good four-star in the Caribbean.”

It may be too late to book a flight to somewhere warm this weekend, but there are options if you’re looking for an escape.

“If you want to hop in and drive to Florida, the weather is spectacular – mid-20’s, close to 30 [Celsius],” Simon said. “If you’ve got it in you to drive, and you’ve got a decent car, then I would go for it.”