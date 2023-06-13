'Stay within your comfort level': Experts share ATV safety tips following two serious crashes

Experts in the ATV industry are offering some safety tips after two serious collisions involving the four wheelers in two days.

On Monday, a crash between an ATV and a pick-up truck sent the ATV driver to hospital.

On Tuesday, an ATV was the lone vehicle in a crash in Wellington County. The OPP said the driver was sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

At this point, the cause is not known for either crash.

Some experts are sharing some reminders to the public in hopes of keeping everyone sharing the roads and trails safe this season.

LEADING CAUSES

The OPP said there are three leading causes for ATV crashes causing death: loss of control, speeding and impaired driving.

“Losing control can be if you’re unfamiliar with the terrain, or it’s dark out and you don’t have the proper lighting system on your off-road vehicle, or you haven’t prepared enough for the power of some of these off-road vehicles – some of them have very large engines,” Const. Jacob Unger with the Wellington County Opp said.

Speeding, especially on pavement, is another common sight.

Mac Foy, the owner of L1fe Outdoors ATV Sales, Services and Accessories, said ultimately ATV’s aren’t great on pavement.

“They’re not made for super grippy surfaces, so it’s easy to go out of control on the grippy surface at high speeds,” Foy said. “The law is that if the speed limit for cars is 50 and below, ATV’s need to be at 20. If it’s above 50 for cars, the limit for ATV’s is 50. Keeping that speed down on the road is paramount.”

Impaired driving on ATV’s is something police say is often overlooked.

“A lot of times we know ‘I wouldn’t get in my car and drive impaired’ but then we think when we’re on an off-road vehicle, that it’s somehow different,” Unger said. “The risk of serious injury is even higher because you have a lot more protection in a car. On an off-road vehicle, you’re very exposed.”

PREVENTATIVE MEASURES

More people continue to get involved with ATV riding.

“[The sport] is growing in leaps and bounds,” Shari Black, the executive director of the Ontario Federation of All Terrain Vehicle Clubs, said. “In Ontario right now, there’s over 600,000 insured ATV’s and quads.”

She said there are things both new and experienced riders can do to stay safe.

The first is going an appropriate speed.

“Even though these machines have the capacity to go fast, they’re really not build for speed so what often happens is they tip over, so a roll over would happen and somebody would end up being crushed,” she explained.

Helmets are mandatory for all ages in Ontario, and Black said it stands out to her every time she sees someone riding without one.

“That’s the law. You’re required to wear them and it’s so important,” Black said.

Riding according to strength, capacity and knowledge of a machine is another tip.

Additionally, quads should always stay as far right as possible when on the roads.

Drivers of vehicles sharing a road with an ATV or side-by-side can also take steps to keep everyone safe.

“It’s important to be a defensive driver and make sure you’re mindful of who’s riding, that you’re going to slow down with the ATV in front of you and you’re going to wait until you can safely pass them,” she said.

SAFETY WHEN SELLING

When selling ATV’s, L1fe Outdoors ATV considers a lot of things.

“What we really try to do is put the person on the right machine,” Foy said.

“We get their skill level, their intended use as well – we have some that are faster or more sporty, some that are more utilitarian.”

Sales went way up during the pandemic, so there are more newer riders out on roads and trails.

He said it’s important to get to know a new ATV’s brakes and throttle before going too far.

“It’s so important to stay within your comfort level and your skill level,” he explained.