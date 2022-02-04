Stay off unmonitored bodies of frozen water this winter, GRCA says

The Grand River Conservation Authority is warning residents to not use frozen bodies of water for skating and ice fishing this winter.

Most of the Grand River Watershed is not monitored for the purpose of winter activities and may not be safe, according to the GRCA.

The agency cites fluctuation in temperature, as well as moving water on rivers and creeks, can quickly weaken ice that seems stable. Anyone who falls through ice can experience hypothermia and possibly die before emergency services are able to get to them.

Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks can also become very slippery. Parents are encouraged to keep kids and pets away.

Ice fishing anglersare asked to avoid areas downstream of dams and stay off the ice at the mouth of the Grand River.

GRCA areas like Belwood Lake, Guelph Lake, Pinehurst Lake and Shade’s Mills, are monitored for ice conditions and will offer ice fishing if able.

GRCA says the warning will stay in effect until the first of April and be updated if necessary.

Those looking for other outdoor skating and other recreation options are asked to visit their local municipal websites.