KITCHENER -- As people prepare to leave 2020 behind, officials in Waterloo Region are encouraging people to stay home to ring in the new year.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang joined other provincial officials telling people not to gather outside of their household during the holiday season.

Cambridge officials have cancelled all in-person activities. The City of Kitchener will livestream an event and has asked residents to leave up their Christmas lights until the provincial lockdown is lifted at the end of January.

"Please, please, please stay within your household," Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said. "If you live alone, connect with one other household."

Waterloo has also moved to virtual activities, including fireworks.

Businesses are adapting and even doughnuts are getting the sparkly treatment.

Lady Glaze Doughnuts is offering a six-pack of speciality doughnuts. They're already a hit. The company has sold more than 100 preordered boxes.

"All we have left is our pick-up slots and then, because of that, we're also carrying it through until this Saturday," co-founder Mark Brown said.

Indulge Kitchen has a brisket on the smoker, ready to be prepped. The catering company has altered its model to offer restaurant-style service and takeout in the pandemic.

Indulge is offering a four-course takeout meal for New Year's Eve, featuring unique dishes from around the world.

"The first was Japan, the second was Belgium, the third was Canada and the fourth was Australia," owner Paul Cummings said.

The concept was to entice customers who may have halted their travel plans this year.

"You can kind of have this experience in your home, something a little special for New Year's," Cummings said.