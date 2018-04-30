

It’s been more than half a year since Waterloo Region has seen temperatures of 20 C or higher – but that’s about to change.

Environment Canada is forecasting highs of 23 C for Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a 20 C high on Thursday and slightly cooler temperatures as the weekend arrives.

Should that prediction come to pass, it will mark the first time the mercury has topped 20 C in Waterloo Region since Oct. 22, 2017.

The last time the region went six months without temperatures hitting that level was between Sept. 27, 2009, and April 1, 2010.

With Monday’s forecast high sitting at 17 C, it was expected to leave this as the first April without a 20 C day since 1995. Additionally, Environment Canada was suggesting that this April could be the coldest Waterloo Region had experienced since record-keeping began in 1915.

While temperatures will be warm for the rest of the week, rainy conditions are also expected to be in the forecast.

As of Monday afternoon, Environment Canada was calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday, followed by 60 per cent on Thursday and Friday.