

CTV Kitchener





A man has been taken into custody after a standoff in Tavistock.

According to the OPP the incident began as an investigation in to a threat.

As a result, police moved to contain a residence on Woodstock Street North in Tavistock.

Oxford County OPP, the West Region Emergency Response Team, West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, a canine unit and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

Woodstock Street from Hope Street to Jacob Street were closed during for several hours.

Police say the man was taken into custody without incident.

The male suspect will be held for a bail hearing on Wednesday in a Woodstock court.