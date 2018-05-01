

CTV Kitchener





Most residential leases in Ontario must now use the same form.

The province’s law mandating standardized leases took effect Monday. It applies to rentals of houses, condos, apartments and basement apartments or other secondary suites, but not to seniors’ homes, mobile home parks or most forms of social housing.

The province has said the new, 13-page form will make it easier for both landlords and tenants to understand the rights and responsibilities of renters and rental property owners.

Anyone who signs a rental lease as of April 30 is able to request that their landlord provide them with a copy the standardized lease. If that doesn’t happen within 21 days, the tenant is able to withhold one month’s rent until the copy is provided.

According to the province, Ontario has an estimated 1.25 million residential renters.