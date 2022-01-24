Staffing shortages could lead to school bus cancellations in Waterloo Region

Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR) says some bus routes may need to be cancelled for a short period of time due to staffing shortages.

In an update on Monday morning, STSWR said they're "experiencing an increase in driver absences due to COVID-19 isolation."

The update said more than 90 per cent of routes are operating normally, but others are experiencing delays of more than 50 minutes.

Routes will be cancelled if STSWR isn’t able to cover driver absences.

A spokesperson for STSWR said, as of Friday, there were 22 drivers in isolation.

The spokesperson said six routes will be impacted as of Tuesday, out of 500 across the region. There are about 120 students on each bus.

The update said the temporary measures will be in effect from Jan. 25 to Feb. 18.

Families affected by a route cancellation will be contacted. Students can participate in online school those days or find alternative transportation for the five- to 10-day transportation cancellation period.

Any cancellations will be posted on STSWR's website.