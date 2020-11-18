KITCHENER -- A staff member at Centennial Public School in Waterloo who tested positive for COVID-19 went to work with symptoms while they awaited their test results.

Waterloo Region District School Board spokesperson Alana Russell confirmed the information to CTV News Kitchener on Wednesday.

The staff member was last in the building on Amos Drive on Nov. 17, a news release from the school board said in part. The person received their positive test result the same day.

High-risk contacts, including some other staff members at the school, have been notified to self-isolate.

Six classrooms have been impacted and have been told to stay home.

The staff member was the first case of COVID-19 that was confirmed at Centennial Public School, the WRDSB's website shows. There have been 21 cases in WRDSB schools through November so far. Forty-six students and staff members have tested positive in the public board's schools since the start of the school year.

The Catholic school board has reported 15 cases in its schools this month, and a total of 28 cases since the school year began.

CTV Kitchener is tracking every case of COVID-19 in publicly funded schools. Keep up to date with our interactive map.

