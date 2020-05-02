WATERLOO -- An employee at Golden Years Long Term Care Home in Cambridge has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was confirmed on Saturday by peopleCare: the company that runs Golden Years.

A representative says Public Health is in the process of conducting tests on staff and residents, which is how they learned of the positive case.

No other resident or employee has been confirmed with COVID-19. Golden Years is not on the Region of Waterloo’s list of long term care home outbreaks.

The staff member is currently at home self-isolating.

The representative says staff at Golden Years has been using PPE for weeks, outbreak management protocols are in place, and conducts temperature checks twice a day.