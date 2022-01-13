Stabbing under investigation near University of Waterloo

A man was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a reported stabbing in the area of University Avenue West and Philip Street Wednesday night.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service responded to a disturbance in the area just after 12 a.m. on Jan. 13, police said in a media release.

Reports indicate several people were involved in an altercation which resulted in one man getting stabbed, police said

Members of the General Investigations Unit are investigating the incident. Police ask anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.