Stabbing under investigation in Cambridge
Published Thursday, July 1, 2021 11:55AM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are looking into a reported stabbing in Cambridge.
Officials say it happened around 5 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Ballantyne Avenue.
One male was reportedly found with stab wounds and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police add that there is no threat to public safety and more details will be released at a later time.