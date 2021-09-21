Stabbing suspect sought by Waterloo regional police
Another minority government. Now what?
When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the 2021 federal election, he said it was because he thought Canadians should have their say about where the country is going. Well, voters have spoken, and it's another minority Liberal government. With an almost identical House of Commons heading to Ottawa in terms of seat distribution, are Canadians in for more of the same?
Indigenous leaders say issues affecting their communities largely ignored during election
After a federal election that saw little movement in seat count, Indigenous leaders are expressing disappointment with the sidelining of Indigenous issues throughout the campaign.
BREAKING | Tyler Shandro no longer Alberta's health minister as Premier Jason Kenney shuffles cabinet: sources
Government sources have confirmed to CTV News that Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro will no longer be in charge of the portfolio.
Liberals return to Alberta, and 5 other surprises in the election results
CTVNews.ca looks at some of the biggest surprises of election night, including the ouster of three cabinet ministers.
OPINION | Don Martin: Sooner or later in this status quo mandate, Justin Trudeau will take his walk in the snow
It might take a year or longer before it becomes clear to him, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will eventually realize he’s finished, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
5 political rookies to watch in the 44th Parliament
While the election result means a host of old faces will soon return to Ottawa for the next session of Parliament, a handful of notable newbies will also make their way to the Hill too, each with a unique storyline.
Despite low number of election victories, advocates say Canada's LGBTQ2S+ candidates are becoming more diverse
Despite a low number of victories for LGBTQ2S+ candidates in Monday night’s election, advocates say it’s a positive development to see a more diverse and partisan mix of contenders engaging in federal politics.
Ontario businesses, enforcement bodies brace for learning curve on COVID-19 vaccine certificates
Ontario's proof-of-vaccination policy, set to take effect on Wednesday, promises challenges for businesses and enforcement officers.
'Early election gamble backfires': Here's a look at some international headlines day after Canada election
As Canadians are waking up to more of the same after Justin Trudeau managed to hold on to power following Monday's election, international media reacted to the prime minister's 'gamble.'
London
-
MLHU issues 2 new Section 22 Class Orders around social gatherings, nightclubs
Hefty fines are part of two new Section 22 Class Orders that are being put into place by the Middlesex –London Health Unit.
-
One death, 17 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one new death.
-
Turning the page: Offers coming in for iconic City Lights Book Shop
City Lights Book Shop is a holdout in the advancement of time -- but now its owners are ready for change.
Windsor
-
Local election results: Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings
After 36 days of campaigning, it appears the federal election results in Windsor-Essex didn’t change much.
-
Essex Conservative MP-elect Chris Lewis thrown from horse on election day
Instead of celebrating his Conservative victory in Essex, Chris Lewis is recovering after getting thrown off a horse.
-
Ontario premier releases statement one day before COVID-19 vaccine certificate is implemented
Premier Doug Ford is acknowledging concerns about civil liberties as the province gets set to implement a vaccine passport system but he says that the “greater concern” remains shutting down businesses amid a “sudden surge” in cases.
Barrie
-
Crash involving OPP cruiser sends three to hospital in New Tecumseth
Provincial police are investigating a collision involving a police cruiser and another vehicle in New Tecumseth.
-
Simcoe Muskoka logs 17 new cases on eve of vaccine certificate taking effect
On the eve of Ontario's vaccination certificate coming into effect, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 17 new COVID-19 cases.
-
Federal Election Roundup: Who will represent ridings across Barrie and surrounding areas
The polls closed across Barrie and the region Monday night, and results poured in quickly, with several familiar faces reclaiming their ridings.
Northern Ontario
-
Hit-and-run suspect on the loose after series of crashes around Sudbury: police
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid Longyear Drive in the Falconbridge area as they search for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash.
-
A new tool is helping Ontarians easily show their proof of vaccination starting tomorrow
Add your vaccination status to your iPhone in three easy steps.
-
Canadore College event to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day
Canadore College will remain open Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, but will hold a special ceremony to mark the day, along with Orange Shirt Day.
Ottawa
-
LRT train had already derailed before reaching station but kept going: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the LRT train that derailed west of Tremblay Station on Sunday actually derailed before reaching the station but kept going until it had passed the rail bridge over Riverside Drive.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop back below 500 on Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health says another 46 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of known active cases is back below 500.
-
Body found in Smiths Falls, Ont.
Police in Smiths Falls, Ont. say officers are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area on William Street West.
Toronto
-
-
-
Montreal
-
Quebec government considering special law to prevent anti-vaxx protesters from blocking access to hospitals, schools
Quebec premier François Legault said it’s 'unacceptable' that people have been protesting against the vaccine passport outside hospitals and schools recently and said the province could turn to the law to put an end to them.
-
Quebec records nine new deaths as COVID-19 cases rise by 587
Quebec is reporting 587 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 404,291 since the start of the pandemic.
-
French-language minister calls for calm as Bill 96 consultations begin
Quebec Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette called for calm Tuesday morning in his remarks before the start of consultations on language law Bill 96.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Conservatives make inroads in Atlantic Canada, but Liberal fortress remains strong
Voters in Atlantic Canada loosened Justin Trudeau's grip on the region Monday by delivering a handful of new seats to the Conservatives, signalling a mild rebuke of the Liberal leader's decision to call an election during the pandemic's fourth wave.
-
New Brunswick reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, active cases rise to 509
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 40 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 509.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 close contact identification protocols changing in Manitoba schools
Public health and Manitoba education officials are changing protocols for how close contacts to COVID-19 cases in schools are identified and managed.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | State of emergency extended in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is once again extending the state of emergency that was put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Majority of Manitoba's 66 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday were not vaccinated; one new death reported
Manitoba is adding one new COVID-19 death and 66 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
-
Alberta asks feds for help transferring ICU patients out of province
Alberta has asked the federal government for help transporting critically ill patients out of the province for care and bringing in ICU staff, registered nurses and respiratory therapists.
-
Young Albertans are now the demographic with the highest COVID-19 rates
Alberta youth now have the highest COVID-19 rate compared to any other demographic.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Kenney to make cabinet changes Tuesday afternoon
Kenney will then join Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw for a COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.
-
LIVE at 5
LIVE at 5 | Kenney, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update after cabinet shuffle
Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will deliver a COVID-19 update after Tuesday afternoon's cabinet shuffle.
-
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 in schools: B.C. changing how parents will be notified about cases
With students in B.C. being back in class for a couple of weeks, the province's health officials are already changing some of its procedures around COVID-19 notifications and contact tracing in schools.
-
Multiple unvaccinated pregnant women battling COVID-19 in ICUs, B.C. health officials say
There are a number of young pregnant women battling COVID-19 in intensive care units across B.C., all of them unvaccinated, according to health officials.
-
Electrifying journey: Cross-country drive in under 5 days
Harvey Soicher wanted to prove it was possible to go on a cross-country trip in an electric vehicle and last week, he proved it was possible to do it in a matter of days.