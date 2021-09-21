Stabbing suspect sought by Waterloo regional police

KITCHENER -

Regional police are searching for a suspect connected to a reported stabbing in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and the Hwy. 7/8 off ramp just after 8 p.m. Monday.

A victim was found at the scene and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and victim are believed to be known to each other.The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.