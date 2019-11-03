

Zayn Jinah, CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE - A 27-year-old Cambridge man is in hospital after a stabbing on Sunday morning.

Police say a woman has been arrested following the incident on Cassidy Court.

Fire, ambulance and police responded just before 11 a.m.

Neighbours who live in the area say it's quiet and explain that the sight of emergency vehicles came as a surprise.

"Very friendly people. Like all of our neighbours are quite closely knit. A lot of community things happen amongst everybody," says Chris Alward, a resident in the neighbourhood.

Officials say the victim and suspect knew each other.

The man's injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

Waterloo Regional Police say they believe it was a targeted incident, but are still searching for the motive as the investigation continues.