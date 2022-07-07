Stabbing reported near the University of Waterloo

Stabbing reported near the University of Waterloo

The intersection of University Avenue West and Seagram Drive near the University of Waterloo on July 7, 2022. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener) The intersection of University Avenue West and Seagram Drive near the University of Waterloo on July 7, 2022. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver