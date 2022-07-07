Stabbing reported near the University of Waterloo

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said a stabbing was reported Wednesday night near the University of Waterloo.

In a tweet posted just before 10 p.m., they said there would be an increased police presence in the area of University Avenue West and Seagram Drive.

Police added that a male had been taken to hospital.

No further details have been shared about the victim or circumstances of the alleged stabbing.

Police said more information will be released when available.