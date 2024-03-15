Stabbing reported in Kitchener; two taken to hospital
There’s a heavy police presence on Chandler Drive in Kitchener where police say they are responding to reports of a stabbing.
As of 11:30 a.m., there are at least half a dozen police cruisers parked outside an apartment building in the area. A tactical team and the canine unit are also on scene.
In an update at 1:02 p.m. police said two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police haven’t said if they’re looking for a suspect.
Police respond to reports of a stabbing on Chandler Drive in Kitchener on March 15, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV Kitchener)
In a message posted to social media, police asked people to avoid the area.
More to come.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Trudeau accuses Liberal premier opposing carbon tax of bowing to political pressure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
'Squid Game' actor Oh Yeong-Su convicted of sexual harassment
South Korean actor Oh Yeong-Su, who starred in the first season of the hit Netflix series "Squid Game," was convicted on Friday on charges of sexual harassment and handed a suspended prison sentence, a court official said.
Some people are genetically predisposed to gain weight. These 5 tips can help
Some people’s genetics predispose them to obesity. But nature is not destiny. Here are five tips for losing weight.
Shohei Ohtani reveals his new wife's identity -- she's also a star athlete
The mystery is finally over. Two weeks after making the surprise announcement of his marriage, Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has revealed his new wife’s identity – and she’s also a top athlete.
Listeria-contaminated mushrooms: More recalls Canadians should watch out for
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for mushrooms that could be contaminated with listeria.
'No': Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec's request for additional powers over immigration.
Terrorism peace bond hearing set for Calgary teen in TikTok video case
A Calgary teenager arrested over alleged terrorism-related posts on TikTok and other social media sites is to face a two-day peace bond hearing in late October.
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' hospitalized after medical emergency, condition 'stable': family
A Swift Current girl who has captured the hearts of millions online has been admitted to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon after an apparent complication.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.