Stabbing reported in Kitchener neighbourhood
Published Friday, July 2, 2021 8:18AM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 2, 2021 8:18AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
KITCHENER -- Investigators are looking into a reported stabbing in Waterloo Region.
On Thursday around 11 p.m., Waterloo regional police tweeted they were responding to the area of Old Cottage Place and Old Cottage Court in Kitchener for reports of an incident.
At the time, they asked the public to avoid the area.
More details are expected to be released by police.