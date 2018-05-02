Featured
Stabbing leaves victim with serious injuries: police
A Brantford Police vehicle is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 6:21AM EDT
Brantford Police say they are investigating after a stabbing Tuesday evening left a victim with serious injuries.
Police say they responded to the incident in the North end of the city on what they believe was Dunsdon Street around 7 p.m.
They say the victim was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.
No arrests have been made, but police say there is no threat to public safety.