Stabbing in Victoria Park under investigation

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police are investigating what they are calling an alleged assault that resulted in a man sustaining a stab wound.

The man reported to police around 8:30 p.m. Friday that he had been assaulted in Kitchener’s Victoria Park and suffered injuries.

Police believe the incident is targeted and there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.