KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional police say two men were taken to hospital after a stabbing in Kitchener early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Stirling Avenue and Greenbrook Drive around 3 a.m.

According to police, the two men were taken to hospital with serious stab wounds.

Officials say there does not appear to be a concern for public safety, but a large police presence is expected in the area for the next several hours.

This is a developing story … more to come.