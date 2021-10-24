Stabbing in Kitchener sends one man to hospital
Kitchener -
Police are investigating a late-night stabbing in Kitchener that sent one man to hospital on Saturday.
In a statement to CTV, police say around 11 p.m. a man was involved in an altercation with two unknown suspects in the area of Weber Street East and Cameron Street.
The 33-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police remain in the area to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police General Investigations Unit at 519-570-9777.