Stabbing in Kitchener sends one man to hospital

Kitchener -

Police are investigating a late-night stabbing in Kitchener that sent one man to hospital on Saturday.

In a statement to CTV, police say around 11 p.m. a man was involved in an altercation with two unknown suspects in the area of Weber Street East and Cameron Street.

The 33-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police remain in the area to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police General Investigations Unit at 519-570-9777.