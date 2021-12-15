Stabbing in front of downtown bar leads to serious injuries: Brantford police
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -
A 21-year-old has been seriously hurt after Brantford police say he was stabbed during an altercation in front of a downtown bar.
Police were called to the incident near Market and Dalhousie Streets around 3 a.m. Monday.
The altercation was reportedly over by the time police arrived. The man was taken from the scene to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford Police Service or Crime Stoppers.