Stabbing in front of downtown bar leads to serious injuries: Brantford police

KITCHENER -

A 21-year-old has been seriously hurt after Brantford police say he was stabbed during an altercation in front of a downtown bar.

Police were called to the incident near Market and Dalhousie Streets around 3 a.m. Monday.

The altercation was reportedly over by the time police arrived. The man was taken from the scene to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford Police Service or Crime Stoppers.