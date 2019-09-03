Featured
Stabbing at Guelph high school sends one person to hospital, another in custody
A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 4:20PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 3, 2019 5:02PM EDT
One person is in hospital following a stabbing at College Heights Secondary School, according to Guelph police.
Another person is in custody as a result of the incident.
They say it happened around 3 p.m.
There is a large police presence at the school for an ongoing investigation.
Police say they want to confirm this is not an active situation.