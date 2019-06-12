Featured
St. Thomas police officer admits to relationship with 15-year-old girl
The St Thomas police station
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 11:58AM EDT
A St. Thomas police officer has pleaded guilty to sexual interference with a minor.
Const. Garry Christiansen, 57, admitted to a having a relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
It began when the teen visited the police station for a background check.
In an agreed statement of facts, court heard that they had a 17-month long, consensual sexual relationship.
He had originally been facing five charges, including assault and sexual assault.
Christiansen resigned from the force on Monday.
He’ll be sentenced in September, when he could get up to 14 years in prison.