Ezra Avenue shut down shortly before noon Sunday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day party as hundreds filled the Waterloo street.

One London driver was charged after police found open alcohol in their vehicle at 8:45 a.m.

Another designated driver received a 7-day suspension for stunt driving after officers found six passengers inside and one more in the trunk of the car.

Police say they responded to several incidents where rocks and bottles were thrown in the crowd.

There were also multiple injuries from people slipping and falling on the ice.

Despite the efforts of police, emergency workers and the community to curb the unsanctioned event, the party continues to draw a huge crowd.

Last year approximately 22,000 people came out to Ezra Avenue.

“St. Patrick’s Day is one of our largest operational events of the year,” says Ashley Dietrich, a public information officer with Waterloo Regional Police. “Today our top priority is public safety, crowd management, as well as law enforcement.”

And these illegal events can be costly.

Waterloo Regional Police told CTV last year that the total amount to ensure public safety added up to $1 million.

A task force was created last April to address the impact of unsanctioned events like the Ezra Avenue party.

They’re expected to present their recommendations to council in the fall.