St. Patrick’s Day parties result in fewer bylaw complaints
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations seemed much quieter in Waterloo’s University District this year, but what do the numbers show?
The city said the municipal enforcement team responded to 75 complaints between 5 p.m. on March 15 and 7 a.m. on March 18. Those were primarily calls for noise, nuisance and lot maintenance.
During the same period, bylaw issued 16 tickets: five were for noise ($400), three were for public urination ($400), three were for a nuisance party ($800), two were for nuisance noise ($800), another two were for occupying a roof ($800), and one was for operating a business without a license ($400).
In 2023, Waterloo bylaw said there were 30 charges laid and 916 tickets handed out for traffic and parking violations on March 17.
CTV News reached out to Waterloo regional police to find out how many charges resulted from the weekend celebrations but they said those statistics aren’t available at this time.
In 2023 Waterloo regional police said they laid 232 charges during St. Patrick’s Day 2023 festivities, including the arrest of 18 people.
