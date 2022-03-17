St. Patrick's Day parties move to Marshall Street in Waterloo
The party has started in Waterloo for St. Patrick’s Day 2022.
After two years of subdued celebrations, students are celebrating along Marshall Street as Ezra Avenue is heavily fenced off.
There is a lot of foot traffic with several house parties underway and crowds gathering.
There is also heavy police presence in the area. In a tweet, Waterloo regional police encouraged those partying to gather in smaller groups, at licensed establishments or at home.
A police spokesperson said there were about 15 parties in the university district around noon. People were staying on their properties, police said, and there were "no issues so far."
Regional police also posted a message from Chief Bryan Larkin saying “they will continue to work closely with our community and emergency service partners to ensure complete and extensive operational plan is in place throughout the next 24 hours.”
Wilfrid Laurier University also tweeted, saying they “discourage unsanctioned street gatherings,” adding “they strongly encourage students to make smart choices and engage in safe and respectful behaviors.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survivors emerge from rubble of Mariupol theatre bombed by Russia
People sheltering in a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol are emerging from the building after it was bombed, the former head of the Donetsk region said Thursday.
'The time has finally come': Feds axing pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers
Declaring Canada in a 'transition phase' in the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.
'We can't do that instantly': Economist on Canada's capacity to fill wheat, oil gaps left by Russia-Ukraine conflict
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing conflict has left resource gaps for commodities such as wheat and oil — but it’s not straightforward for Canada to fill those gaps immediately, according to Deputy Chief Economist at Scotiabank, Brett House.
'We cannot remain indifferent': Russian star ballerina quits Bolshoi Ballet
One of the stars of Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet, Olga Smirnova, has quit the company over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and will instead dance for the Dutch National Ballet in Amsterdam.
Moderna's COVID shot gets Canada authorization for kids aged 6 to 11
Moderna said on Thursday Canada authorized its COVID-19 vaccine for use in children between 6 and 11 years of age.
BBC apologizes to Princess Diana aide over interview deceit
The BBC said Thursday that it has apologized and paid a 'substantial' sum to Princess Diana's private secretary over subterfuge used to get an explosive television interview with the late royal.
Canada imposes economic sanctions on Belarusian defence officials
The federal government is levelling economic sanctions on 22 senior Belarusian officials who Canada says have supported Russia's attacks on Ukraine. According to Global Affairs Canada, the officials are part of Belarus's Department of Defence and allowed their country 'to serve as a launch pad for the Russian invasion.'
Ukrainians protect cultural landmarks from threat of Russian attack
Faced with the constant threat of shelling, residents in Ukraine's cultural capital are doing what they can to protect their city's historic landmarks.
Putin warns Russia against pro-Western 'traitors' and scum
The Kremlin said on Thursday that many people in Russia were showing themselves to be 'traitors' and pointed to those who were resigning from their jobs and leaving the country.
London
-
Health unit to require its visitors wear medical masks beyond March 21
Even though the province is dropping most of its mask mandates next week, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) will continue to ask its clients and visitors to continuing wearing one.
-
Ontario announces policy changes aimed at firefighter safety
On the 11th anniversary of the building collapse from a blaze in Listowel, Ont. that killed two firefighters, the province has announced new safety regulations.
-
LHSC reporting slight decrease in COVID patients Thursday
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a slight decrease in the number of inpatients being treated for COVID-19 Thursday.
Windsor
-
OPP report 14 year old driver speeding 209 km/h
Lakeshore OPP have charged a 14 year-old with stunt driving after caught travelling 209 km/hour in an 80 km/hour zone.
-
'The time has finally come': Feds axing pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers
Declaring Canada in a 'transition phase' in the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.
-
Warm St. Patrick’s Day forecast for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada is calling for a warm St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Ontario COVID-19 ICU admissions drop below 200 for the first time this year
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased to 644 on Thursday, while the number of patients in ICU dropped below 200 for the first time this year.
-
Parry Sound-Muskoka MP joins federal Conservative leadership race
Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison is officially joining the race Conservative party leadership.
-
Georgian College supporting students, staff impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Georgian College is trying to ease some of the burdens placed on current and former Ukrainian and Russian students and staff impacted by what’s going on overseas.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say barbershop fires 'targeted and connected'
Following another fire at a Sudbury barbershop's second location, police say the two 'appear to be targeted and connected.'
-
Do Ontario drivers still need to renew their licence plates?
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 11 west of Cochrane
A fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles has closed Highway 11 from Smooth Rock Falls to Highway 655 Thursday morning, police say.
Ottawa
-
'The Guinness will be flowing': Ottawa bars toast St. Patrick's Day as COVID-19 restrictions end
"We're expecting our busiest day since 2019," Heart and Crown owner Shauna Bradley says.
-
'The time has finally come': Feds axing pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers
Declaring Canada in a 'transition phase' in the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.
-
Fork in the road goes missing from eastern Ontario town
In a small town southwest of Ottawa, the fork in the road has gone missing.
Toronto
-
More Ukrainian pediatric patients expected to arrive in Toronto
The non-profit organization that successfully transported two pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine to Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children said their first mission has paved the way for additional flights.
-
Ontario COVID-19 ICU admissions drop below 200 for the first time this year
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased to 644 on Thursday, while the number of patients in ICU dropped below 200 for the first time this year.
-
Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 projections today
The Ontario Science Advisory Table will release new COVID-19 projections today for the first time in more than six weeks.
Montreal
-
WHO pauses approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine due to tobacco industry ties
A World Health Organization official said a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Quebec pharmaceutical firm will 'very likely' not be approved for emergency use due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
4 homicides still to be solved as SQ sets up command posts in Laval, Longueuil and Oka
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help to gather information about four homicides that occurred in Laval, Longueuil and Oka in 2020 and 2021.
-
Quebec adds 19 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop by 39
Quebec reported another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including ICU cases, but added 19 new deaths.
Atlantic
-
Calls for increased minimum wage, as inflation rates soar in the Maritimes
If it feels like the price of seemingly everything has risen lately, it’s because it has. Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate climbed to 5.7 per cent in February — the highest it’s been since 1991.
-
P.E.I. loosens more COVID-19 restrictions Thursday as it enters Step 2 of opening plan
Health officials on Prince Edward Island have eased some of the province's COVID-19 restrictions Thursday.
-
Atlantic Canada premiers to discuss possibility of permanent daylight time
Atlantic Canada’s premiers will discuss the possibility of adopting permanent daylight time in an upcoming meeting.
Winnipeg
-
'I have lost who I was': Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more support is needed
A Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more understanding and support for the condition is needed.
-
Young girl attacked by stranger on her way to school: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are warning the public after receiving a report that a young girl in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood was grabbed from behind by a man who pulled her to the ground and tried to drag her away.
-
Some COVID-19 vaccination, testing sites to close in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is closing some of the COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in the province.
Calgary
-
Witness worried about giving evidence against men accused of killing Calgary chef
A witness says she was worried about providing evidence against two men accused of killing a popular Calgary chef.
-
'Everything is a target for them': Zelensky's appeal after civilians struck in Mariupol
Rescuers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theatre blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while a ferocious bombardment left dozens dead in a northern city over the past day, authorities said.
-
Calgary city councillor apologizes to BIPOC communities over BLM-freedom rally comparison
Ward 2 Coun. Jennifer Wyness has issued an apology for equating the Black Lives Matter movement with the freedom rallies.
Edmonton
-
'Death trap': Front-line workers warn of drug overdoses rising on and off the streets
A father's hope turned to pain in less than 24 hours after his son entered a residential drug treatment facility and fatally overdosed.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Kehewin Cree Nation fatal shooting
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a person on Kehewin Cree Nation in early March.
-
RCMP weapon, vehicle stolen during attempted arrest in northern Alta.
RCMP gear is missing after a northern Alberta Mountie's vehicle was briefly stolen during an arrest.
Vancouver
-
Arson suspect may have 'lit themselves on fire,' Mounties say after 2 vehicles damaged
A targeted arson is under investigation in Surrey after two vehicles were damaged while parked in a driveway, local Mounties say.
-
What happened to Kay Kermode? Mounties looking for answers 32 years after her homicide
It's been 32 years since 73-year-old Kathleen Kermode was found killed in her West Vancouver home and Mounties are still looking for both a motive and a suspect.
-
Enoki mushrooms sold in B.C. recalled over possible Listeria contamination
A brand of enoki mushrooms sold in B.C. was recalled by Health Canada due to possible Listeria contamination.