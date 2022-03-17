St. Patrick's Day parties move to Marshall Street in Waterloo

The party has started in Waterloo for St. Patrick’s Day 2022.

After two years of subdued celebrations, students are celebrating along Marshall Street as Ezra Avenue is heavily fenced off.

The party has started, SPD in Waterloo, the party is moving to Marshall street this year, students I spoke say they are hoping for a Ezra’esque experience but suspect it will be more spread out, plent of police patrolling @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/8KjGADty3i — Jeff Pickel (@PickelPressCTV) March 17, 2022

There is a lot of foot traffic with several house parties underway and crowds gathering.

One of the house parties happening on Marshall St. in Waterloo this St. Patrick’s Day. pic.twitter.com/wZxve9dJfS — Krista Simpson (@KristaSimpson) March 17, 2022

There is also heavy police presence in the area. In a tweet, Waterloo regional police encouraged those partying to gather in smaller groups, at licensed establishments or at home.

A police spokesperson said there were about 15 parties in the university district around noon. People were staying on their properties, police said, and there were "no issues so far."

Regional police also posted a message from Chief Bryan Larkin saying “they will continue to work closely with our community and emergency service partners to ensure complete and extensive operational plan is in place throughout the next 24 hours.”

Happy St. Patrick's Day! If you plan to celebrate, please do so in smaller gatherings, at licenced establishments, or at home.



Our top priority is ensuring your safety and the safety of the entire Waterloo Region community.



Message from Chief Larkin: https://t.co/miOy92EUjw pic.twitter.com/YAxvirvDYa — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 17, 2022

Wilfrid Laurier University also tweeted, saying they “discourage unsanctioned street gatherings,” adding “they strongly encourage students to make smart choices and engage in safe and respectful behaviors.”