St. Marys woman pleads guilty to the 1985 death of her baby daughter

The Perth County Courthouse in Stratford, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014. (Nicole Lampa / CTV Kitchener) The Perth County Courthouse in Stratford, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014. (Nicole Lampa / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver