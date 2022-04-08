St. Marys Memorial Hospital temporarily reducing its ER hours
St. Marys Memorial Hospital is temporarily reducing its hours of operation in the emergency department because of staffing shortages.
Between April 9 and April 12, patients will be admitted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then the ER will close overnight.
In a release sent to media Friday afternoon, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said the reduction would continue until 7 a.m. on April 13.
"In reaching this decision, every safe option available to us has been assessed with temporarily reducing hours of operation the most responsible course of action at this time," said Andrew Williams, the president and CEO, in the release. "Despite these temporary adjustments, we remain fortunate to have a very strong emergency response system across our region. All key partners, including paramedics and adjacent hospital, are aware of this decision. Our team has been doing everything possible to sustain services during these challenging times and I want to acknowledge these incredible and ongoing efforts."
Anyone needing care outside these reduced hours should call 911 and paramedics will patients to the nearest emergency department: Stratford General Hospital, Alexandra Hospital in Ingersoll, University Hospital or Victoria Hospital in London.
Cambridge Memorial Hospital and Grand River Hospital in Kitchener told CTV News on Friday that they were also short-staffed due to COVID-19 protocols.
