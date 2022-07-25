St. Marys Memorial Hospital emergency department resumes full operation

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) said on Monday the St. Marys Memorial Hospital, in the town of St. Marys, is resuming regular hours for its emergency department.

The resumption of regular emergency department hours comes less than a week after an announcement from the HPHA saying it would be limiting the emergency department hours over the weekend.

The emergency department resumed its full operation hours in line with HPHA’s expectations.

“Increased demands in the healthcare system, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, are leading to health care staffing shortages. These pressures are expected to continue throughout the summer,” said the HPHA in a media release.

