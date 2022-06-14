St. Marys ER returns to regular operating hours

The emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital is returning to regular operating hours.

The hospital, located in the town of St. Marys, announced last week that its ER would temporarily close overnight due to staffing shortages.

The planned closure, from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next day, started on Saturday.

Officials said regular hours would resume as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

This is not the first time the hospital's ER has closed overnight because of a staffing issue. Back in April, the department was also shut down on several occasions.

St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener, meanwhile, is reminding residents that its ER remains open for emergencies.