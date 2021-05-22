KITCHENER -- A young boy from St. Mary’s raising money for a family dealing with a cancer diagnosis has far surpassed his goal.

Jaxon wanted to help out 38-year-old Kelly Taylor after learning of her diagnosis, despite never meeting her before.

His initial goal was $1,000 to help pay for treatments, but so far he’s raised $8,000. He has now set a new goal of $10,000.

All of the money raised is thanks to Jaxon’s keychains.

“They look like hearts, they can come in all different designs like yellow, pink, red, blue, and glow in the dark,” said Jaxon. “Even these cool ones that have two different colours instead of one bead.”

Jaxon was out selling keychains on Saturday at Hearn’s Ice Cream from 12 to 4 p.m.