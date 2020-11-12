KITCHENER -- In the spirit of Diwali, also know as the Indian festival of lights, St. Mary's Hospital has been given a generous gift.

Maxtech Innovations of Waterloo and the Kitchener Hindu Temple came together Thursday afternoon to present the hospital with a donation ahead of their celebration.

The contribution included face masks, sanitizer, 600 vegetarian meals delivered to staff, and $5,000 to the hospital.

“Diwali is all about giving and happiness,” said Kacee Vasudeva, Maxtech CEO. “We decided we should do something good for our community, especially our frontline workers.”

The Waterloo company was also involved with a similar donation to Grand River Hospital earlier this year as well.

Kitchener MP Raj Saini was also present at the event.

While Diwali officially starts Thursday this year, and typically lasts five days, the temple will be having their function on Saturday.