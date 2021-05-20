KITCHENER -- St. Mary's General Hospital has partnered with a Waterloo vision-care provider to perform cataract procedures this year.

The partnership with TLC Vision will help the hospital address a backlog in surgeries, hospital officials said in a news release. They said any procedures will be part of the SMGH eye care program. Several ophthalmologists at the hospital already provide services at TLC Vision, which is located at 200 Columbia St. W.

Hospital officials anticipate the site will perform between 500 and 1,000 procedures over the next year. Services will be available to patients on the SMGH waiting list for least-complex cataract surgeries.

“Our SMGH ophthalmologists will maintain the same standards of care that our patients are accustomed to at SMGH, while actively addressing the long wait lists and backlog in cases patients are experiencing," SMGH President Lee Fairclough said in the release.

The hospital has the longest waitlist of any regional hospital for cataract surgeries due to postponed surgeries amid the pandemic.

“Increased pressure on the healthcare system especially due to COVID-19, has resulted in long wait times for cataract procedures causing undue difficulties for patients and ophthalmologists alike,” said Marion Marshall, regional director at TLC Vision, in the release. “TLC Vision is very pleased to be working with SMGH to help alleviate the backlog of surgeries."

There are around 2,700 patients currently waiting for care.