KITCHENER -- A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener while a previous outbreak has resulted in one death.

The fifth floor outbreak declared on Sunday involves two patients and one staff member.

New admissions to the floor have been closed as testing has been completed for the affected area, according to a news release.

Among other precautions, care partner visits have also been temporarily suspended to the fifth floor.

Hospital officials say that another ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, which was declared last Sunday in their sixth floor chest unit, has resulted in one death.

There are currently 13 patients and eight staff cases connected to the sixth floor outbreak.

An investigation by public health on Saturday determined that there is no outbreak on the seventh floor. Officials add that the decision was made based on no additional spread in the unit.

St. Mary’s President Lee Fairclough says COVID-19 activity in the hospital has the possibility of affecting bed capacity as well as scheduled procedures.