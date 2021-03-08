Advertisement
St. Mary's Hospital closes unit to admissions due to COVID-19 outbreak
Published Monday, March 8, 2021 6:07PM EST
St. Mary's Hospital seen here in this photo from Sept. 24, 2019. (Zayn Jinah / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A unit at St. Mary's General Hospital is closed to new admissions due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The outbreak is in a unit on the hospital's fourth floor. At least two patients have tested positive for the disease since March 1.
Hospital officials said asymptomatic staff will be tested on Tuesday. Patients will be re-swabbed on Thursday.