St. Mary’s High School hold and secure lifted

Waterloo regional police say there is an increased police presence in the area of Block Line Road and Lennox Lewis Way for a police investigation.

On Monday, around 2:30 p.m., police said St. Mary's High School had been placed in a hold and secure. The hold and secure was lifted roughly 30 minutes later.

Police said there are no public safety concerns.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board said the school was placed in a hold and secure at 1:50 p.m. to assist with a police investigation.

The school board said classes and sports events continued inside the school during the hold and secure.