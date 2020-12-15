KITCHENER -- St. Mary's General Hospital is introducing temporary phased-in restrictions for care partner visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Changes for inpatients start on Tuesday, and the emergency department and ambulatory care will have restrictions in place later this week.

Officials said the restrictions are due to community spread of COVID-19. The hospital is also currently managing a surge of COVID-19 patients, as well as two active outbreaks.

“This is one of the hardest decisions to make as we know that caregiver presence at the bedside benefits the well-being and recovery of patients,” President Lee Fairclough said in a news release. “These restrictions are intended to be temporary. Not only do we need to limit traffic inside the building, and reduce the risk of transmission to staff and patients, we must also limit the potential risk for care partners to be exposed to COVID-19 while at the hospital."

Starting Tuesday, inpatients must identify one care partner for their entire admission and they can visit for a maximum of one hour a day.

Officials said they're working on improving virtual visits.

Visitors are also asked not to eat or drink in the hospital as a precaution.

“Despite our very best efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our hospital, the current outbreaks on the fifth and sixth floor, and the rapid escalation of the virus in our community, is prompting us to take this proactive and temporary approach,” Fairclough said. “Our staff will continue to provide compassionate care and support patients to connect with any loved ones who they are unable to see in person during this time.”

Care partners will be screened at the entrance for any symptoms.

Visitation is already restricted in units currently dealing with an outbreak.