St. Mary’s drops mandate, Guelph General begins phasing out masks

Two hospitals in Kitchener and Guelph are making changes to their masking requirements.

St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener will no longer require masks in most settings, while Guelph General Hospital is phasing in its new masking policy.

ST. MARY’S SHIFTING TO ‘MASK-FRIENDLY’ POLICY

As of Monday, St. Mary’s said it is shifting from universal masking to a “mask-friendly” policy.

The hospital said in a release that it is making the move in order to balance the needs of patients along with its responsibility to keep patients and staff safe.

It says visitors, care partners patients, volunteers and team members will no longer be required to wear masks in hallways, meetings, breakrooms, shared offices and most clinical areas.

The hospital said patients and care partners can request that anyone in their presence wear a mask and care partners and staff may be required to wear a mask when interacting with a patient in isolation, the hospital said.

“We want to make sure people still know that hospitals are still safe places to come,” said Mark Fam, president of St. Mary’s General Hospital.

“We will adapt to meet what our patients’ needs are and make sure that they are still well cared for and taken care of.”

According to the hospital, patients coming to the emergency department with a respiratory illness will be asked to wear a mask and the hospital may introduce universal masking depending on disease activity.

The hospital said it will continue to make masks available.

GUELPH GENERAL HOSPITAL BEGINS PHASING OUT MASKS

Guelph General Hospital is also bringing in a new, “mask-friendly” approach, but will be doing so in two phases.

As part of phase one, the hospital said as of Monday, staff, patients, caregivers and volunteers will no longer be required to wear a mask in non-clinical settings. This includes spaces such as hallways, meeting rooms and shared offices.

Masks will still be required in clinical areas like nursing stations and patient rooms, according to the hospital.

The hospital said phase two would be introduced after monitoring respiratory illness in the hospital community and it is deemed safe to do so.

In phase two, staff, patients, families, caregivers and volunteers would no longer be required to wear a mask in clinical areas.

The hospital said it remains ready to ramp up efforts to ensure both staff and patients remain safe.