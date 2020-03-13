KITCHENER -- A Cambridge restaurant has been charged with criminal negligence causing death in relation to a fatal crash last year.

It's the latest charge laid against St. Louis Bar and Grill in the crash that left 67-year-old Kenneth Scott dead.

Police confirm that the corporation itself has been charged in this case. A spokesperson for St. Louis Bar and Grill says that the charge is against the Cambridge location only, and not the corporate entity.

Scott had been on his way home from getting his winter tires on when a car crossed the centre line on Townline Road and collided with his vehicle head-on.

Jason Fach, 38, pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in December. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

In February, police charged St. Louis Bar and Grill, its owners and two staff members with a combined 21 charges under the Liquor License Act.

Now, the bar has been charged further by the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Traffic Unit.

The St. Louis Bar and Grill ahead office issued a statement on Friday afternoon.

"At St. Louis Bar & Grill, we are saddened by the loss of life that occurred on November 6, 2019. Our heartfelt condolences go to the family and loved ones of the deceased," it reads in part.

"We and our franchise operator have offered our full support during the investigations conducted by local police."

The statement goes on to say that they will not be offering further comment.